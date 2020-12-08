Mount Everest's revised height is 8,448.86 mts: Nepal and China jointly say

Mount Everest's revised height is 8,448.86 mts: Nepal and China jointly say1 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2020, 02:16 PM IST
- Nepal govt decided to measure exact height of the mountain amid debates that there might have been a change in its height due to various reasons, including the devastating 2015 earthquake
- According to the earlier measurement done in 1954 by Survey of India, the height of Mt. Everest is 8,848 meters
The revised height of Mount Everest is 8,448.86 metres, announces Nepal and China on Tuesday after joint measurement of the world's highest peak.
"8848.86 metres is the newly-measured height of Mount Everest," said Nepal's Foreign Minister.
The Nepal government decided to measure the exact height of the mountain amid debates that there might have been a change in its height due to various reasons, including the devastating earthquake of 2015.
According to the earlier measurement done in 1954 by Survey of India, the height of Mt. Everest is 8,848 meters.
According to a spokesperson at the Ministry of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation, Nepal was set to announce the new height of the Everest on Tuesday along with China.
“The Chinese side has also agreed to announce the height of the Everest jointly," the ministry official said.
The department had started measuring the height of the Everest two years ago.
