Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mount Everest's revised height is 8,448.86 mts: Nepal and China jointly say
The department had started measuring the height of Mount Everest two years ago

Mount Everest's revised height is 8,448.86 mts: Nepal and China jointly say

1 min read . 02:16 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Nepal govt decided to measure exact height of the mountain amid debates that there might have been a change in its height due to various reasons, including the devastating 2015 earthquake
  • According to the earlier measurement done in 1954 by Survey of India, the height of Mt. Everest is 8,848 meters

The revised height of Mount Everest is 8,448.86 metres, announces Nepal and China on Tuesday after joint measurement of the world's highest peak.

The revised height of Mount Everest is 8,448.86 metres, announces Nepal and China on Tuesday after joint measurement of the world's highest peak.

"8848.86 metres is the newly-measured height of Mount Everest," said Nepal's Foreign Minister.

"8848.86 metres is the newly-measured height of Mount Everest," said Nepal's Foreign Minister.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The Nepal government decided to measure the exact height of the mountain amid debates that there might have been a change in its height due to various reasons, including the devastating earthquake of 2015.

According to the earlier measurement done in 1954 by Survey of India, the height of Mt. Everest is 8,848 meters.

According to a spokesperson at the Ministry of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation, Nepal was set to announce the new height of the Everest on Tuesday along with China.

“The Chinese side has also agreed to announce the height of the Everest jointly," the ministry official said.

The department had started measuring the height of the Everest two years ago.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.