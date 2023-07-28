Mount Kailash to become accessible from India September onwards

About Mount Kailash

Mt. Kailash, is the striking peak standing in the remote southwest corner of Tibet in the Himalayan Mountains. Rising at an elevation of 6638 m (21778 ft) it is one of the highest parts of the Himalayas and serves as a source of some of the longest rivers in Asia. Known as Gang Tise or Gang Rinproche in Tibet [Mount Kailash Parvat], Mount Kailash is a diamond-like shaped mountain that is surrounded by a beautiful landscape that is rugged and dry.