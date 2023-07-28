Mount Kailash to become accessible from India September onwards

Devotees will be able to visit Mount Kailash, believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva, from the Indian territory from September this year.
Devotees will be able to visit Mount Kailash, believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva, from the Indian territory from September this year.
According to the officials, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has started the work on cutting the road from KMVN Huts in Nabhidhang in the Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand to Lipulekh pass on the India-China border, which will be completed by September.
According to the officials, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has started the work on cutting the road from KMVN Huts in Nabhidhang in the Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand to Lipulekh pass on the India-China border, which will be completed by September.
Vimal Goswami, Chief Engineer of BRO's Diamond Project, said, "We have started the work of cutting the road from KMVN Huts to Lipulekh Pass in Nabhidhang, about six and a half kilometres long." Goswami said that a lot of road-cutting work has been done and if the weather is favourable, it will be completed by September.
Vimal Goswami, Chief Engineer of BRO's Diamond Project, said, "We have started the work of cutting the road from KMVN Huts to Lipulekh Pass in Nabhidhang, about six and a half kilometres long." Goswami said that a lot of road-cutting work has been done and if the weather is favourable, it will be completed by September.
After the completion of the road, 'Kailash View Point' will be ready along the road.
After the completion of the road, 'Kailash View Point' will be ready along the road.
Hirak Project has been given the responsibility of developing 'Kailash View Point' by the Indian government.
Hirak Project has been given the responsibility of developing 'Kailash View Point' by the Indian government.
The Kailash-Mansarovar yatra through the Lipulekh Pass, which was postponed due to the Covid pandemic, has not resumed.
The Kailash-Mansarovar yatra through the Lipulekh Pass, which was postponed due to the Covid pandemic, has not resumed.
Such a long stall has contributed to the efforts of the Indian government in forging an alternative path for the devotees to access Mount Kailash.
Such a long stall has contributed to the efforts of the Indian government in forging an alternative path for the devotees to access Mount Kailash.
About Mount Kailash
Mt. Kailash, is the striking peak standing in the remote southwest corner of Tibet in the Himalayan Mountains. Rising at an elevation of 6638 m (21778 ft) it is one of the highest parts of the Himalayas and serves as a source of some of the longest rivers in Asia. Known as Gang Tise or Gang Rinproche in Tibet [Mount Kailash Parvat], Mount Kailash is a diamond-like shaped mountain that is surrounded by a beautiful landscape that is rugged and dry.
About Mount Kailash
Mt. Kailash, is the striking peak standing in the remote southwest corner of Tibet in the Himalayan Mountains. Rising at an elevation of 6638 m (21778 ft) it is one of the highest parts of the Himalayas and serves as a source of some of the longest rivers in Asia. Known as Gang Tise or Gang Rinproche in Tibet [Mount Kailash Parvat], Mount Kailash is a diamond-like shaped mountain that is surrounded by a beautiful landscape that is rugged and dry.
Mount Kailash is known as one of the most sacred mountains and has become an important pilgrim for four faiths: Buddhists, Jains, Hindus, and the Tibetan religion of Bon. Every year thousands of people from all over the world make a pilgrimage to this place.
Mount Kailash is known as one of the most sacred mountains and has become an important pilgrim for four faiths: Buddhists, Jains, Hindus, and the Tibetan religion of Bon. Every year thousands of people from all over the world make a pilgrimage to this place.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.