The Indian embassy in Ukraine in its latest message to Indians stranded in the war-hit country says people should towards the western region. “Ukraine Railways is additionally organising emergency trains at no cost, first come basis from Kyiv. The schedule can be found at train stations," the embassy said.

It added that the Indian diaspora is advised to move away from conflict zones to the Western region subject to the security situation and the extant regulations.

So far, a total of 469 Indian nationals have been evacuated from war-hit Ukraine, out of which 200 landed in Delhi on Sunday morning and 219 landed in Mumbai on Saturday evening. The third Air India flight with around 240 Indians on board has left for Delhi from the Hungarian capital Budapest.

Notably, a fourth evacuation flight carrying 198 Indians from the Romanian capital Bucharest left for India on Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.

🇮🇳n diaspora is advised to move away from conflict zones to the Western region subject to security situation and the extant regulations. — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) February 27, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that by running Operation Ganga, the Central Government are bringing back thousands of Indians home. “Our sons, daughters still stranded in Ukraine will be brought back. The government of India is working day and night for them. Wherever there is trouble, we left no stone unturned to bring our citizens back," PM Modi said in an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Basti.

India's'Operation Ganga' started on Saturday after the Ukrainian airspace was closed for civil aircraft operations on February 24. Due to the closing of Ukrainian airspace, the Indian evacuation flights are operating out of Romanian capital Bucharest and Hungarian capital Budapest.

India is facilitating the evacuation of stranded Indians from Ukraine through its land border crossings with Romania, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.

