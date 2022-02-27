Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that by running Operation Ganga, the Central Government are bringing back thousands of Indians home. “Our sons, daughters still stranded in Ukraine will be brought back. The government of India is working day and night for them. Wherever there is trouble, we left no stone unturned to bring our citizens back," PM Modi said in an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Basti.

