‘Move out of Tehran’: Indian embassy issues advisory for its citizens in Iran amid Israel attacks

IranThe Indian Embassy in Iran issued an advisory for all Indian nationals in Tehran on Tuesday, urging them to move outside the Iranian city as Israel continues to attack the Islamic Republic since Friday.

It requested Indian nationals in Tehran to get in touch with the embassy “immediately and provide their location and contact numbers.”

The latest advisory read, "All Indian Nationals and PIOs who can move out of Tehran using their own resources, are advised to move to a safe location outside the City."

In another post on X, the Indian nationals were also requested to contact the embassy.

"All Indian Nationals who are in Tehran and not in touch with the Embassy are requested to contact the Embassy of India in Tehran immediately and provide their Location and Contact numbers. Kindly contact: +989010144557; +989128109115; +989128109109," the advisory read.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, also shared contact details of the 24x7 Control Room.

He said, "A 24x7 Control Room has been established in Ministry of External Affairs in view of the ongoing developments in Iran and Israel."

The contact details of the control room are as under: 1800118797 (Toll free)

+91-11-23012113

+91-11-23014104

+91-11-23017905

+91-9968291988 (WhatsApp)

Email: situationroom@mea.gov.in; cons.tehran@mea.gov.in

In addition, the Embassy of India in Tehran, Iran has set up a 24x7 emergency helpline with contact details below

For call only :

1. +98 9128109115, +98 9128109109

For WhatsApp:

2. +98 901044557, +98 9015993320, +91 8086871709.

3. ⁠Bandar Abbas: +98 9177699036

4. ⁠Zahedan: +98 9396356649

Iran, Israel tension Israel's military said it conducted "several extensive strikes" overnight Tuesday, June 17, on military targets in western Iran, as the arch-foes traded fire for a fifth straight day.

"During the strikes, dozens of surface-to-surface missile storage and launch infrastructure were struck. In addition, surface-to-air missile launchers and UAV storage sites were struck in western Iran," the military said in a statement.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump also warned “everyone should evacuate Tehran” as it was announced he would be departing the G7 leaders’ summit early due to the situation in the Middle East.

“IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON,” Trump wrote Monday night before returning to Washington early from a Group of Seven summit in Canada. “Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!” he added.

Iran has retaliated by launching more than 370 missiles and hundreds of drones at Israel. So far, 24 people have been killed in Israel and more than 500 wounded, news agency PTI reported.