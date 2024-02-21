 Move over time-punching: Survey finds 7 out of 10 employers now prioritise quality work | Mint
Move over time-punching: Survey finds 7 out of 10 employers now prioritise quality work
Move over time-punching: Survey finds 7 out of 10 employers now prioritise quality work

 PTI

According to a recent survey, 7 out of 10 employers prioritise quality work and key performance indicators like targets and project completion rate as the primary indicator of productivity.

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) A significant percentage of recruiters believe cultivating a positive work environment and rewards and recognition are essential to boost employees' productivity as against traditional time-based metrics, according to a survey.

In contrast to the traditional approaches of evaluating employees based on time and attendance tracking, 7 out of 10 employers prioritise quality work and key performance indicators like targets and project completion rate as the primary indicator of productivity.

As per the survey, 77 per cent of recruiters believe cultivating a positive work environment and rewards and recognition are essential to boost employees’ productivity.

Moreover, 5 out of 10 recruiters preferred training and development and regular feedback to minimise distractions and enhance focus during work hours.

The survey involved over 5,000 employers to delve into the evolving dynamics of productivity assessment in the workplace.

"In today’s fast-paced work environment, effective workplace communication and a positive work environment are paramount for fostering productivity.

"Our survey also observed a fundamental change in the perspective of employers who are addressing productivity killers and embracing strategies to foster a positive and efficient work culture by focusing on high-quality work instead of mere time-punching, encouraging breaks and leaves," Nirmit Parikh, Founder & CEO of apna.co said.

The survey noted that poor communication and an unhealthy work environment affect productivity in an organisation.

To address these concerns, companies should adopt actions like setting clear expectations, managing workloads efficiently, investing in training, and providing regular feedback.

Published: 21 Feb 2024, 06:13 PM IST
