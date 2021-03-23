Mumbai: The Supreme Court’s decision to allow the benefit of compound interest waiver for all borrowers between March and August, irrespective of the size of their loan, will cost the government another ₹7,000-7,500 crore.

"As per our estimates, the compounded interest for six-month of moratorium across all lenders is estimated at ₹13,500-14,000 crore. The government had already announced relief for borrowers having borrowings up to ₹2 crore which was estimated to cost ₹6,500 crore to exchequer. With announcement of waiver for all borrowers, the additional relief of ₹7,000-7,500 crore will need to be provided to borrowers," said Anil Gupta, vice-president (financial sector ratings) at Icra Ltd.

The government had announced that retail and small business loans up to ₹2 crore will get the benefit of compound interest waiver during the moratorium period of March to August. Eight sectors where this benefit was extended to are micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), education loans, housing, consumer durables, credit card dues, auto loans, personal and professional loans and consumption loans. The moratorium, announced to help borrowers tide over the covid-induced crisis, ended on 31 August.

It had informed the court in October that if the government were to consider waiving interest on all the loan and advances to all classes and categories of borrowers corresponding to the six-month moratorium period, the estimated cost would be ₹6 trillion. This refers to a complete interest waiver and not just compound interest.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said there is no rationale in the policy to limit the benefit of waiver of interest on interest only to loan categories less than ₹2 crore.

Meanwhile, the covid-19 pandemic has stretched the government’s finances. In FY22 as well, central and state governments are expected to retain the additional borrowing programmes. It is estimated that net borrowings for state governments will be ₹6.5 trillion and the net central government borrowings will be another ₹9.5 trillion for the next financial year.

