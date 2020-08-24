Movie theatres hope for September reopening; prepare with discounts

“We have a number of things planned for the initial weeks," said PV Sunil, managing director at Carnival Cinemas. Starting with movie tickets being completely free for frontline workers such as medical and police personnel, Carnival will be offering one free ticket on the next visit for someone who buys two. The multiplex chain has been offering cash backs and coupons for tickets and food and beverage even during the lockdown, which people can avail when they go to the cinemas. According to a Zee News report, Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Cinemas also said the chain will offer promotional discounts for the first two to four weeks after reopening.