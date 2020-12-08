Movie theatres settle on revenue-sharing arrangements with developers

NEW DELHI: After months of negotiations, film theatres across India have got their real estate developers and landlords to settle for a revenue-sharing arrangement at least until March next year. Multiplex chains used to either pay a fixed minimum guarantee (MG) to landlords before the pandemic or a mix of MG and share of the revenue.

“Even while theatres and multiplexes have been permitted to open, there is hardly any content to be displayed at the moment as all major movie releases have been pushed to February and beyond. In terms of revenue in these multiplexes, they are currently less than 15% of pre-covid-19 levels," said Anuj Kejriwal, chief executive officer and managing director—ANAROCK Retail to explain why landlords are cooperating with multiplexes.

“We may see some big movie releases by February or March 2021 which could push footfalls. That said, since many cities are experiencing a second wave of the pandemic, it may take some more time for people to come back to movie theatres. Moreover, post the pandemic, various OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and others have become a preferred and viable choice for millions," Kejriwal added.

Pramod Arora, chief growth and strategy officer at PVR Ltd said it would have been impossible for the theatre business to stand on its feet had it not been for the support of landlords who had completely waived off rentals for the period of the lockdown when theatres were shut. Kunal Sawhney, senior vice-president at Carnival Cinemas added that if not for the pure revenue-sharing arrangement, some developers are now offering them 60-70% discounts on rents.

“They can see that not all screens have reopened, plus the ones that have, are running on 50% reduced capacity," Sawhney added.

To be sure, occupying around 30% of the mall space, cinemas can bring in between 30% and 40% of footfalls in some cases, with consumers quite often clubbing movie viewing with shopping and eating out before or after that.

“The experience of the movie theatre is still unique, and popular despite digital and streaming platforms," Nimish Arora, director and CEO at Delhi’s Select City Walk had said in an earlier interview to Mint adding that good blockbuster movie weekends can drive 20-25% more footfalls than usual weekends. “A trip to a movie is usually accompanied by retail therapy and a meal as well. Multiplexes enhance the entire destination and complete entertainment experience attracting varied demographics from young people to families," he had pointed out.

To be sure, trade experts said that landlords have little choice at this moment as most multiplexes operate on the top floor of malls which are not really viable for too many businesses and finding others tenants would also take time.

“The landlords know they are in this for the long term and these are unprecedented times but they are obviously not happy. The idea is to at least negotiate for a higher share of the revenue—from 15% earlier to 20% now," said Abhishek Sharma, director, retail at Knight Frank, a realty consulting firm.

