Movie theatres settle on revenue-sharing arrangements with developers

Pramod Arora, chief growth and strategy officer at PVR Ltd said it would have been impossible for the theatre business to stand on its feet had it not been for the support of landlords who had completely waived off rentals for the period of the lockdown when theatres were shut. Kunal Sawhney, senior vice-president at Carnival Cinemas added that if not for the pure revenue-sharing arrangement, some developers are now offering them 60-70% discounts on rents.