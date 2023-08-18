Movies, web series OTT releases this week: From Ghoomer in theatres to Guns & Gulaabs on Netflix3 min read 18 Aug 2023, 09:11 AM IST
On August 18, Netflix will release ‘The Monkey King’, an animated film by Stephen Chow. Other releases include Bollywood comedy ‘Non Stop Dhamaal’, cricket drama ‘Ghoomer’, Korean web series ‘Mask Girl’, crime thriller ‘Guns & Gulaabs’, and AP Dhillon documentary.
There are a number of movies and web series releasing this week on August 18. Let’s have a look.
