There are a number of movies and web series releasing this week on August 18. Let’s have a look.

Non Stop Dhamaal

Set within the vibrant realm of Bollywood cinema, this comedic escapade is a whirlwind of plot twists, vibrant characters, and uproarious entertainment. The narrative orbits around Satinder (Annu Kapoor), an ambitious film director whose aspirations involve collaborating with illustrious stars. Joining forces with his friend Amar (Manoj Joshi), an aspiring screenwriter grappling with challenges, they embark on a quest to secure investment for their ambitious cinematic venture.

The intrigue deepens as Jassu Bhai (Asrani), accompanied by the enterprising Khattri (Priyanshu Chatterjee), expresses a unique interest in backing their creative enterprise. In a parallel strand, the zealous Raju Bhangarwala (Rajpal Yadav) traverses Mumbai's streets, fervently pursuing his destiny while ardently idolizing the renowned actress Shreya Kapoor. The movie is releasing in theatres on August 18.

Ghoomer

Under the direction of R Balki, Ghoomer embarks on the captivating journey of Anina (Saiyami Kher), an aspiring cricketer with ambitions of securing a coveted spot in the Indian National Women's Cricket team. However, destiny takes an unexpected turn as she is selected for the team only to suffer a life-altering setback. In the days leading up to a crucial tournament, a tragic accident results in the loss of her right arm, seemingly shattering her dreams.

The ensuing despair and contemplation of self-harm are only dispelled by an unexpected source of inspiration. Paddy sir (Abhishek Bachchan), emerges as a pivotal figure in Anina's life. Paddy sir, once a disillusioned and embittered former cricketer now grappling with alcoholism, crosses paths with Anina. This encounter marks the beginning of a transformative journey for both. The movie is releasing in theatres on August 18.

Mask Girl

Mask Girl is about Kim Mo Mi, an unassuming office worker grappling with a pronounced sense of self-doubt regarding her appearance, finds herself entangled in a series of events while assuming the role of an online broadcaster, all the while veiling her face with a mask.

Joo Oh Nam, Mo Mi's colleague, nurses an unrequited affection for her. Struggling with his own feelings of inadequacy in terms of looks and a general lack of prominence, Oh Nam discovers solace in tuning into internet broadcasts. Fate takes an unforeseen turn when he becomes an unwitting participant in a surprising escapade alongside Kim Mo Mi. The web series is releasing on Netflix on August 18.

Guns & Gulaabs

Guns & Gulaabs is a black comedy crime thriller. The story is about the gritty underworld of the 90s. Set against a backdrop of crime and violence, the show weaves a narrative that marries themes of love, innocence, humour and romance. Drawing inspiration from the "Misfits of the World", the series skillfully blends nostalgic reminiscences of 90s romance with the raw elements of criminality. The title of the show pays homage to the legendary American hard rock band, Guns N' Roses, a musical sensation that dominated the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Fronted by an ensemble cast including Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, Goutam Sharma, Gourav Sharma, and Gulshan Devaiah, Guns & Gulaabs is directed by Raj & DK, famous for Stree, Farzi and The Family Man. This Netflix original production is all set to release on August 18.

AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon: First of a Kind unveils the enigmatic global sensation alongside his tightly-knit team responsible for orchestrating his monumental triumph. Through a lens of previously unreleased personal footage and unparalleled backstage insights, the documentary escorts viewers on a compelling odyssey, tracing AP's origins from a modest village in Punjab.

Within this narrative, AP articulates his extraordinary vision to revolutionize the music realm and ignite a wave of inspiration across the nation. The docu-series is releasing on Amazon Prime Video on August 18.

The Monkey King

On August 18, Netflix will welcome The Monkey King, an innovative animated film crafted by actor-producer Stephen Chow. Drawing inspiration from a prominent character in the renowned 16th-century Chinese novel "Journey to the West," this cinematic creation introduces viewers to the Monkey King. Endowed with extraordinary supernatural abilities, the central struggle of this character revolves around combating his own excessively-inflated ego.