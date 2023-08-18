Guns & Gulaabs is a black comedy crime thriller. The story is about the gritty underworld of the 90s. Set against a backdrop of crime and violence, the show weaves a narrative that marries themes of love, innocence, humour and romance. Drawing inspiration from the "Misfits of the World", the series skillfully blends nostalgic reminiscences of 90s romance with the raw elements of criminality. The title of the show pays homage to the legendary American hard rock band, Guns N' Roses, a musical sensation that dominated the late 1980s and early 1990s.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}