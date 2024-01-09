News
Moving to Gift City? Check office space first
Nehal Chaliawala , Pavan Burugula 4 min read 09 Jan 2024, 11:35 PM IST
Summary
- Companies are staring at wait times of several months to a few years before new office space opens up for leasing.
MUMBAI , NEW DELHI : Businesses looking to open shop in Gujarat’s Gift City are struggling for office space, as the demand for real estate has far outstripped supply in the special economic zone (SEZ).
