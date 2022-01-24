Stealth Omicron: 21 Covid cases caused by BA.2 sub-lineage detected in this state1 min read . 05:47 PM IST
- Six children are among the infected with this sub-lineage of Omicron variant
Omicron sub-lineage BA.2: Twenty-one coronavirus cases caused by the Omicron variant's sub-lineage (BA.2) have been found over the past 18 days in the laboratory of a private medical institute in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, news agency PTI reported on Monday.
According to the report, six children are among the infected with this sub-lineage of Omicron variant.
Vinod Bhandari, founder chairman of Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) told the news agency said since January 6, a total of 21 cases of BA.2 sub-lineage of the Omicron variant have been found during tests conducted in Molecular Virology Diagnostic and Research Lab.
"Lung involvement ranging from 1 per cent to 50 per cent was observed in six out of 21 patients of this Omicron sub-lineage. Three patients are still hospitalized, while 18 have been discharged. Of the 21, a total of 15 adults have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine," Bhandari informed.
Indore is the worst Covid-hit district in Madhya Pradesh with a caseload of 1,86,216, including 1,409 deaths.
