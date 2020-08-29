Home >News >India >MP: Army called in to help flood-hit Hoshangabad district
River overflows (PTI)
River overflows (PTI)

MP: Army called in to help flood-hit Hoshangabad district

1 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2020, 04:49 PM IST PTI

  • Torrential rains lashed parts of Hoshangabad district, inundating several of its areas and causing the Narmada river to flow above danger mark
  • Army has been called in to accelerate the relief work in the district

BHOPAL : The Army has been called in to rescue people from flooded areas of Hoshangabad district in Madhya Prdesh on Saturday following heavy rains, an official said.

Torrential rains lashed parts of Hoshangabad district, inundating several of its areas and causing the Narmada river to flow above danger mark there, the official said.

"While two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are already posted in the district, two more will be deployed soon," Hoshangabad divisional commissioner Rajnish Shrivastava said.

"Moreover, the Army has also been pressed into service to help the district administration. It will be reaching the region soon," he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will carry out an aerial survey of the flooded areas and the places along the Narmada river in Sehore and Hoshangabad districts that were hit by hailstorm, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo: Mint)

Road projects of 50,000 cr to be completed in Madhya Pradesh by 2023: Gadkari

4 min read . 25 Aug 2020
Local residents wade through flooded area (AP)

Heavy rains, floods claim 39 lives in Pakistan

3 min read . 02:39 PM IST
Chief of Army Staff Manoj Mukund Naravane (Photo: ANI)

Need to identify technologies to use for military applications: Army Chief

1 min read . 25 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout