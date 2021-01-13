Representational image

MP: Bird flu infection kills 2,000 Kadaknath chickens meant for Dhoni's farm

1 min read . 02:55 PM IST

PTI

Vinod Meda, the farm owner in MP's Jhabua district, said he got an order for 2,000 chicks of Kadaknath breed from the former India cricket captain last month, but they could not be delivered due to bad weather