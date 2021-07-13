The MP Class 10 Board results will be announced on July 14, Wednesday. According to the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), students can check their Class 10 board results on mpbse.nic.in/ mpresults.nic.in.

Students can also check their results via mobile app MPBSE MOBILE. Students can download the app from Google Play Store. Candidates will have to enter the roll number and submit and the result will be displayed on the mobile screen.

In May, the MPBSE cancelled MP Board Exam 2021 for Class 10 due to coronavirus pandemic. The board later announced that that the result of Madhya Pradesh Class 10 board students will be on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria.

The MP Board of secondary education will take into account the performance of students in the previous tests- mid-term exams or pre-board, unit test and international assessment to evaluated the MPBSE board students.

The board's public relations officer SK Chaurasiya said, "The final exam of class 10 was cancelled by the state government due to the second wave of Covid-19. The result was prepared on the basis of performance in projects and internal test".

How to check MPBSE Class 10 results 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the MPBSE: mpbse.nic.in/ mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the MPBSE 10th result notification available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number, date of birth and security code to login

Step 4: Press ENTER. Your result will be displayed

Step 5: Students must also download their results for future reference

