The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the MP Board 10th and 12th results 2023 soon. According to reports, the results will be declared on the official website – mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. While the officials have not confirmed the date yet, it is expected to be declared by April 29, 2023, or in the first week of May.

Last year, the MP Board 2022 results were declared on April 29, and this year's results are expected to be released on the same day. However, the date may be confirmed by the officials this week. Students can check their results by entering their exam roll number and date of birth on the official website.

This year, the MP Board 10th exams were held from March 1 to 27, 2023, while the MP Board 12th exams were held from March 2, 2023, to April 5, 2023. According to reports, around 8 lakh students appeared for the MP Board exams this year.

It is advisable for the students to keep a check on the official website for the latest updates regarding the results. Once the results are declared, students should download their results and take a printout for future reference.