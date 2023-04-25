MP Board Class 10th and 12th results this week? Here's how to check

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the MP Board 10th and 12th results 2023 soon. According to reports, the results will be declared on the official website – mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. While the officials have not confirmed the date yet, it is expected to be declared by April 29, 2023, or in the first week of May.

