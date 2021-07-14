MP Board 10th Result 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced Class 10 board results, state Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar informed on Wednesday. Results are updated on the official sites, and students can check them by visiting any of three sites provided by the state education board.

MPBSE Class 10 results

Students can visit below sites to check their results

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

http://mpbse.nic.in

http://mpresults.nic.in

The state education minister congratulated all the successful students in class 10th board examination. "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the successful students/girls in class 10th board examination of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. May all the students shine like gold on every test of life in future, I pray to God," he said in a tweet.

The minister said 100 per cent students have passed for first time. "Dissatisfied students can apply for next exams. Schools for class 11-12 will be reopened from July 25-26," the minister said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that students who are not satisfied with their results have option to appear in the exams. "The examinations will be conducted from 1st September to 25th September 2021. Fill online form and prepare," he said.

On May 14, the Madhya Pradesh government had decided to cancel class 10 exams due to Covid situation in the state. Announcing the decision, the chief minister said: "Board exams for class 10 won't take place, mark sheets will be issued based on evaluation. Anyone who wants higher marks can sit for the exam later in the time to come."

On June 2, the state government also cancelled Class 12 exam considering the safety of students amid the continuing pandemic, a day after the Centre decided against holding the class 12 exam for the CBSE board.

"The class 12 board exams for the year 2020-21 will not be held this year. The life of students is precious for us. We can take care of their career later," Chouhan said.

