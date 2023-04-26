The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the MP Board Class 10, 12 results 2023 soon. As per reports, the results will declared by end of this week or in the first week of May. Once the results are announced, students can check the results on the official website i.e. mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in . However, so far, the official announcement on the results is not out yet.

The MP Class 10 board exams were held from 1-27 March while the Class 12 exams were held from 2-5 April 2023. According to reports, around 8 lakh students appeared for the MP Board exams this year.

In 2022, the results were declared on 29 April. Students can check their results by entering their exam roll number and date of birth on the official website.

Here's how to download MP Board Result 2023:

Visit the official website mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in

Click on the desired results link on the home page.

Fill in the required credentials.

Your MP Board Result will appear on the screen.

Download and keep for future use.

Meanwhile, some other board results are also expected by the end of this week or May first week. The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is expected to declared AP 1st year (Class 11) and 2nd year (Class 12) results on 26 April. Once the results are out, students can their results on the official website of BIEAP i.e. bieap.apcfss.in and results.apcfss.in. Tamil Nadu Class 12 results are expected to release on 8 May 2023.

Even, the PSEB class 8th results are expected to be released next week. Earlier, 26 April was expected to be the release date. However, officials have confirmed that the results will now be released on 1 May.