MP Board Result 2023: Class 10, 12 results soon; See date, how to check here

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the MP Board Class 10, 12 results 2023 soon. As per reports, the results will declared by end of this week or in the first week of May. Once the results are announced, students can check the results on the official website i.e. mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. However, so far, the official announcement on the results is not out yet.

