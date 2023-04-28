Hello User
MP Board Result 2023 Live updates: MPBSE results to be declared soon. How to check

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:16 AM IST Livemint
  • MPBSE Madhya Pradesh board results can be checked using application number and roll number. The official website is mpbse.nic.in.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to make an announcement regarding MP board Class 10th and Class 12th final exam results soon before the end of this week, according to the reports. Catch all the live updates: 

28 Apr 2023, 07:16 AM IST Madhya Pradesh's education minister Inder Singh Parmar can release the result

School Education Minister of Madhya Pradesh Inder Singh Parmar can release the MP Board Result. The merit list will also be released on the same day.

28 Apr 2023, 06:59 AM IST Official website of the board 

MP Board Result can be seen on the official website of the board, mpbse.nic.in, mponline and mpresult.nic.in.

28 Apr 2023, 06:55 AM IST How to check MPBSE MP board 10th, 12th results 

Go to mpbse.nic.in.

Go to the home page and then click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link.

Login with your credentials.

View and download your result.

