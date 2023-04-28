The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to make an announcement regarding MP board Class 10th and Class 12th final exam results soon before the end of this week, according to the reports. Catch all the live updates:
28 Apr 2023, 07:16 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh's education minister Inder Singh Parmar can release the result
School Education Minister of Madhya Pradesh Inder Singh Parmar can release the MP Board Result. The merit list will also be released on the same day.
28 Apr 2023, 06:59 AM IST
Official website of the board
MP Board Result can be seen on the official website of the board, mpbse.nic.in, mponline and mpresult.nic.in.
28 Apr 2023, 06:55 AM IST
How to check MPBSE MP board 10th, 12th results
Go to mpbse.nic.in.
Go to the home page and then click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link.
Login with your credentials.
View and download your result.