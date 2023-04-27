The work of preparing the Madhya Pradesh Board 10th 12th result is going on fast. According to reports, the results will be announced soon but a official date has not been issued by the board. The evaluation work is expected to be over this month. 300 to 350 teachers have been deployed at every evaluation center to check the copies. Around 19 lakh students appeared in the MP Board class 10 and class 12 examinations.

It is being told that the work of checking the answer sheets is in the final stage, although at present no date has been fixed regarding the result.

Last year, the result of MP Board 10th and 12th was released on the same day on 29 April 2022. Last year the result of the Madhya Pradesh Board 10th exam was 59.54 percent.

While the MP Board 12th result was 72.72 percent.

This year the MP Board 10th examinations started from 1st March 2023 till 27 March 2023. While the MP Board 12 exams started from March 2 and lasted till April 5.

This time there is a plan to add quarterly and half yearly marks in the 10th and 12th exams.

The main paper of class 10th was of 75 marks.25 marks will be given for the project, quarterly and half yearly examination.

Here's how to download MP Board Result 2023:

Visit the official website mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in

Click on the desired results link on the home page.

Fill in the required credentials.

Your MP Board Result will appear on the screen.

Download and keep for future use.