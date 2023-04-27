MP Board 2023 Result Date: Know when the results likely to be announced. Details here1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 12:42 PM IST
- 10th MP Board Result Date 2023: This year the MP Board 10th examinations started from 1st March 2023 till 27 March 2023. While the MP Board 12 exams started from March 2 and lasted till April 5.
The work of preparing the Madhya Pradesh Board 10th 12th result is going on fast. According to reports, the results will be announced soon but a official date has not been issued by the board. The evaluation work is expected to be over this month. 300 to 350 teachers have been deployed at every evaluation center to check the copies. Around 19 lakh students appeared in the MP Board class 10 and class 12 examinations.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×