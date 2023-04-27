The work of preparing the Madhya Pradesh Board 10th 12th result is going on fast. According to reports, the results will be announced soon but a official date has not been issued by the board. The evaluation work is expected to be over this month. 300 to 350 teachers have been deployed at every evaluation center to check the copies. Around 19 lakh students appeared in the MP Board class 10 and class 12 examinations.

