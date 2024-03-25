MP CM announces ₹1 lakh assistance as 'gulal-triggered fire' injures 14 in Ujjain's Mahakal Temple
14 people injured in fire at Mahakal Temple during holi celebrations. Incident occurred during 'bhasma aarti'. CM Mohan Yadav orders magisterial probe to prevent future incidents.
14 priests were injured on Monday as a fire broke out amid Holi celebrations at the Mahakal Temple in Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place in the ‘garbhagriha’ around 5:50 am as the ‘bhasma aarti’ drew to a close. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has since ordered a magisterial probe and announced