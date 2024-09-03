MP CM Mohan Yadav’s father Poonamchand Yadav passes away in Ujjain after prolonged illness

Poonamchand Yadav, father of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, passed away in Ujjain on Tuesday evening after a prolonged illness. He was 100 years old and had been battling with age-related ailments for the past few years

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published3 Sep 2024, 10:55 PM IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav’s father Poonamchand Yadav dies in Ujjain after prolonged illness
MP CM Mohan Yadav’s father Poonamchand Yadav dies in Ujjain after prolonged illness

Poonamchand Yadav, father of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, passed away in Ujjain on Tuesday evening after a prolonged illness. He was 100 years old and had been battling with age-related ailments for the past few years. According to media reports, he was undergoing treatment at SN Krishna Hospital in Ujjain.

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who was attending a BJP membership drive 2024 event in the state capital, Bhopal, left for Ujjain after receiving the news.

Also Read | PM Modi visits iconic Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque, meets Indian diaspora

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), MP BJP media in-charge Ashish Agrawal posted about the sad demise of the chief minister’s father.

Also Read | Sandip Ghosh suspended by WB Health Department with immediate effect

“Received the sad news of the demise of Shri Punamchand Yadav, respected father of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav. I pray to Baba Mahakal to give place to the divine soul in his lotus feet and give strength to the grief-stricken family to bear this thunderbolt. Om Shanti,” Agrawal posted.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia who had visited Yadav's ailing father in hospital two days ago expressed is condolence. "Received the sad news of the demise of Shri Poonam Chand Yadav ji, father of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shri @DrMohanYadav51 ji.

Also Read | Zelenskiy Renews Plea as 51 Killed in Russian Missile Strike

" Just a day before, I had the good fortune of meeting him and receiving his blessings. I pray to God to give a place to the departed soul in his feet and provide strength to the Chief Minister and his family to bear this immense sorrow. ।।Om shanti।।," Scindia posted on X in Hindi.

Rajya Sabha MP and Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh too expressed his condolences. “The news of the demise of Shri Poonamchand Yadav, father of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav is sad. May God give a place to the departed soul in his lotus feet and provide strength to the family members in this hour of grief. Humble tribute. Om peace,” Singh posted.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Sep 2024, 10:55 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaMP CM Mohan Yadav’s father Poonamchand Yadav passes away in Ujjain after prolonged illness

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Au Small Finance Bank

    674.45
    03:57 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    -6.55 (-0.96%)

    Bharat Electronics

    297.20
    03:57 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    0.3 (0.1%)

    Vedanta

    464.45
    03:58 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    1.15 (0.25%)

    Tata Steel

    152.10
    03:59 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    -0.75 (-0.49%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    JM Financial

    118.55
    03:58 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    10.4 (9.62%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

    2,670.60
    03:54 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    212.5 (8.64%)

    Quess Corp

    833.50
    03:52 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    62.1 (8.05%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    4,455.50
    03:52 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    255.35 (6.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,013.00-816.00
      Chennai
      73,370.00-315.00
      Delhi
      73,299.00-242.00
      Kolkata
      72,584.00-1,245.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue