Poonamchand Yadav, father of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, passed away in Ujjain on Tuesday evening after a prolonged illness. He was 100 years old and had been battling with age-related ailments for the past few years. According to media reports, he was undergoing treatment at SN Krishna Hospital in Ujjain. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who was attending a BJP membership drive 2024 event in the state capital, Bhopal, left for Ujjain after receiving the news.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), MP BJP media in-charge Ashish Agrawal posted about the sad demise of the chief minister’s father. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Received the sad news of the demise of Shri Punamchand Yadav, respected father of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav. I pray to Baba Mahakal to give place to the divine soul in his lotus feet and give strength to the grief-stricken family to bear this thunderbolt. Om Shanti," Agrawal posted.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia who had visited Yadav's ailing father in hospital two days ago expressed is condolence. "Received the sad news of the demise of Shri Poonam Chand Yadav ji, father of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shri @DrMohanYadav51 ji.

" Just a day before, I had the good fortune of meeting him and receiving his blessings. I pray to God to give a place to the departed soul in his feet and provide strength to the Chief Minister and his family to bear this immense sorrow. ।।Om shanti।।," Scindia posted on X in Hindi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rajya Sabha MP and Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh too expressed his condolences. “The news of the demise of Shri Poonamchand Yadav, father of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav is sad. May God give a place to the departed soul in his lotus feet and provide strength to the family members in this hour of grief. Humble tribute. Om peace," Singh posted.