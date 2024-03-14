Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav to launch 'PM Shri Paryatan Vayu Sewa' and 'Dharmik Paryatan Heli Sewa' to promote tourism. Tourism Board to operate in PPP mode with trial run between Bhopal and Ujjain.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will launch two new air services: 'PM Shri Paryatan Vayu Sewa' and 'Dharmik Paryatan Heli Sewa' today. The new air services, which will be launched at the state hanger today, are being touted to promote tourism in the state.

Principal Secretary of MP Tourism and Culture Department, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, said that the MP Tourism Board will operate these flights on a public-private partnership basis, reports the Free Press Journal. The report further states that the first trial run of these new air services is likely to be between Bhopal and Ujjain on Thursday.

Shukla also said that two eight-seater twin-engine aircraft will be introduced under the new air services and the operators will select the routes from major airports like Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Khajuraho along with other airstrips in the state, news agency PTI reported.

The FPJ report stated that the MP Tourism Board has contracted Jet Serve Aviation to start air service to tourist destinations in the state and the aviation company is taking a month's time to decide the connectivity of tourist destinations and set up the required infrastructure like booking portal. Jet Serve is likely to start operations within the next two months or earlier, FPJ reported.

Earlier this month, CM Mohan Yadav had virtually launched the 'PM Shri Air Ambulance Services' to improve healthcare delivery in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Yadav said, "It is a historic decision of the Madhya Pradesh government to provide PM Shri Air Ambulance Service in the state. With the help of this service, the lives of poor people can be saved. I am happy that it is being started in the entire state for every person...It is a free-of-cost service..."

