MP CM Shivraj Chouhan requests GI tag for Basmati rice

MP CM Shivraj Chouhan requests GI tag for Basmati rice1 min read . 02:11 PM IST
A GI tag is an indication used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to the origin
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday met Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the national capital and requested for Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Basmati rice produced in Madhya Pradesh.
Such a tag conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness, which is attributed to its origin. (ANI)
