MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan bats for censoring obscene content on OTT platform

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan bats for censoring obscene content on OTT platform2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2021, 10:47 PM IST
- 'Young minds are getting affected by such content. Shouldn't such content be censored?' asked MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
- Chouhan's comments came after a controversy over web series 'Tandav' and registration of multiple FIRs in many states
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday underlined the need to censor "obscene" content on OTT (Over the Top) platforms. "Obscene content is being served on OTT platforms. Young children are also getting affected due to Internet and mobile phones. After seeing such content on mobile phones, a 12-year-old boy recently misbehaved with a six-year-old girl," Chouhan said.
The Centre is seriously thinking in this regard, he added. He was speaking at the launch of PANKH abhiyan as part of the "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" drive.
"Young minds are getting affected by such content. Shouldn't such content be censored? Children are like a soft clay and learn what they watch. The Government of India is considering it (censor on OTT) seriously," the senior BJP leader said.
Chouhan's comments came after a controversy over web series "Tandav" and registration of multiple FIRs in many states against its makers for hurting religious sentiments.
An over-the-top is a streaming media service offered directly to viewers via the Internet. OTT bypasses cable, broadcast, and satellite television platforms.
"Similarly, drug mafia who makes youth addicted to drugs won't be spared. Drugs ruin lives. These criminals make young children and girls drug addicts and force them to commit wrong deeds. Young children commit criminal acts by watching pornographic videos. Government and society should come together to stop such cases," he said.
Speaking on PANKH drive, the CM said, "P stands for protection, A for awareness, N for nutrition, K for knowledge and H for health. Under this drive, various schemes for the welfare of girls and women will be implemented at a fast pace," the CM said.
Chouhan said he had introduced the "Ladli Laxmi Yojana" for girls so that they should not be considered a burden by their families.
He reiterated the demand for a debate on increasing the legal age of marriage for women from the current 18 years to 21 years, on par with men.
(With inputs from agencies)
