MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan bats for censoring obscene content on OTT platform

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday underlined the need to censor "obscene" content on OTT (Over the Top) platforms. "Obscene content is being served on OTT platforms. Young children are also getting affected due to Internet and mobile phones. After seeing such content on mobile phones, a 12-year-old boy recently misbehaved with a six-year-old girl," Chouhan said.