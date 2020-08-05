Home >News >India >MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan discharged after recovering from Covid-19 infection
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (ANI)
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan discharged after recovering from Covid-19 infection

1 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2020, 10:43 AM IST Written By Sangeeta Ojha

  • The hospital has advised MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to home quarantine and self monitor his health for seven days
  • Shivraj Singh Chouhan had tested Covid-19 positive on July 25

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been discharged from Bhopal's Chirayu Hospital after recovering from the novel coronavirus, news agency ANI tweeted. The hospital has advised the Madhya Pradesh CM to home quarantine and self monitor his health for seven days.

Chouhan had tweeted on Sunday that he was healthy and not showing any symptoms of the infection, and had said he would be discharged if a sample collected for tests during the day returns negative.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan had tested Covid-19 positive on July 25.

"I was having COVID-19 symptoms. After the test, my report came back positive. I appeal to all my friends that whoever has come in contact with me, should get their corona test done. Those who came in close contact with me should quarantine," Chouhan said on July 25 in a tweet.


