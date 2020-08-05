Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan discharged after recovering from Covid-19 infection
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan discharged after recovering from Covid-19 infection

1 min read . 10:43 AM IST Written By Sangeeta Ojha

  • The hospital has advised MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to home quarantine and self monitor his health for seven days
  • Shivraj Singh Chouhan had tested Covid-19 positive on July 25

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been discharged from Bhopal's Chirayu Hospital after recovering from the novel coronavirus, news agency ANI tweeted. The hospital has advised the Madhya Pradesh CM to home quarantine and self monitor his health for seven days.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been discharged from Bhopal's Chirayu Hospital after recovering from the novel coronavirus, news agency ANI tweeted. The hospital has advised the Madhya Pradesh CM to home quarantine and self monitor his health for seven days.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Chouhan had tweeted on Sunday that he was healthy and not showing any symptoms of the infection, and had said he would be discharged if a sample collected for tests during the day returns negative.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan had tested Covid-19 positive on July 25.

"I was having COVID-19 symptoms. After the test, my report came back positive. I appeal to all my friends that whoever has come in contact with me, should get their corona test done. Those who came in close contact with me should quarantine," Chouhan said on July 25 in a tweet.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated