Home >News >India >MP CM to stay in isolation till tomorrow after testing negative for Covid-19

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been tested negative for Covid-19. The minister took to Twitter to make the announcement. Chouhan was first tested positive for Covid-19 on July 25 and was later admitted to a hospital in Bhopal

The minister has finally tested negative after successive tests. In a tweet he claimed that he has tested negative for Covid 19. However, on the advice of doctors, he will continue to remain in isolation till tomorrow. He also thanked the medical workers in the hospital.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Health workers screen people for COVID-19 symptoms in Dharavi, one of Asia's biggest slums, in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. India has the third-highest coronavirus caseload in the world after the United States and Brazil. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) (AP)

With almost 16 lakh discharges, India’s Covid-19 recovery rate nearly 70%: Govt

1 min read . 02:49 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout