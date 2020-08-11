MP CM to stay in isolation till tomorrow after testing negative for Covid-19

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been tested negative for Covid-19. The minister took to Twitter to make the announcement. Chouhan was first tested positive for Covid-19 on July 25 and was later admitted to a hospital in Bhopal

The minister has finally tested negative after successive tests. In a tweet he claimed that he has tested negative for Covid 19. However, on the advice of doctors, he will continue to remain in isolation till tomorrow. He also thanked the medical workers in the hospital.

