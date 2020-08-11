Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >MP CM to stay in isolation till tomorrow after testing negative for Covid-19
Chouhan was first tested positive for Covid-19 on July 25 and was later admitted to a hospital in Bhopal (ANI Photo)

MP CM to stay in isolation till tomorrow after testing negative for Covid-19

1 min read . 02:55 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

In a tweet he claimed that he has tested negative for Covid 19. However, on the advice of doctors, he will continue to remain in isolation till tomorrow

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been tested negative for Covid-19. The minister took to Twitter to make the announcement. Chouhan was first tested positive for Covid-19 on July 25 and was later admitted to a hospital in Bhopal

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been tested negative for Covid-19. The minister took to Twitter to make the announcement. Chouhan was first tested positive for Covid-19 on July 25 and was later admitted to a hospital in Bhopal

The minister has finally tested negative after successive tests. In a tweet he claimed that he has tested negative for Covid 19. However, on the advice of doctors, he will continue to remain in isolation till tomorrow. He also thanked the medical workers in the hospital.

The minister has finally tested negative after successive tests. In a tweet he claimed that he has tested negative for Covid 19. However, on the advice of doctors, he will continue to remain in isolation till tomorrow. He also thanked the medical workers in the hospital.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated