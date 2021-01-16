Subscribe
Home >News >India >MP CM to launch Covid vaccination prog in Singrauli, 4.16L to get jabs in P1
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MP CM to launch Covid vaccination prog in Singrauli, 4.16L to get jabs in P1

1 min read . 08:38 AM IST Staff Writer

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said this is the beginning of the end of the Covid 19 pandemic. Over 4.16 lakh health workers will be administered the Covid-19 vaccine from Saturday onwards in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will kickstart the state's Covid 19 inoculation drive from Singrauli soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the nationwide programme.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will kickstart the state's Covid 19 inoculation drive from Singrauli soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the nationwide programme.

The chief minister tweeted in Hindi, as the Prime Minister launches the nationwide Covid 19 vaccination programme, I will also take part in it from Singrauli. This is the beginning of the end of the deadly Covid 19 pandemic. We all need to take part in it to make the PM's initiative successful.

Over 4.16 lakh health workers will be administered the Covid-19 vaccine from Saturday onwards in Madhya Pradesh, the state's health minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary said.

Vaccination will be conducted at 150 centers in the state as part of the countrywide inoculation drive that will be launched today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"In the first week, 57,000 health workers will be vaccinated and 50,000 in the second week," Dr Choudhary said while speaking to ANI on Friday.

Jabalpur Collector Karmveer Sharma said that the vaccination drive will be conducted at seven sites in the district today.

"Covid-19 vaccination will be conducted at seven sites in Jabalpur on Saturday. A total of 24,000 healthcare workers have been identified for vaccination in the first phase. In the second phase, frontline workers will be vaccinated," the district collector said.

The vaccine will be first administered to healthcare workers and frontline workers after which people above 50 years of age followed by those who are below 50 but have comorbidities. In the remaining phase the rest of the population will be given jabs against the disease.

Two vaccines--Covaxin and Covishield-- have received Emergency Use Authorisation (EAU) after going through established safety and immunogenicity in a well-prescribed regulatory process and these will be administered during the vaccination drive.

(With inputs from agencies)

