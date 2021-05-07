In a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19, the Madhya Pradesh government on Friday extended the ban on the movement of passenger buses to and from Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan till 15 May.

As per the order issued by the state transport department, the ban on the movement of buses between Madhya Pradesh and the COVID-19-affected states has been extended till May 15, additional commissioner transport Arvind Saxena said.

The ban also covers vehicles that have All India tourist permits, he said, adding that the orders were issued in view of the current COVID-19 situation.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh has reported 12,421 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 86 fatalities that raised the tally of infections to 6,37,406 and the toll to 6,160 on Thursday.

At least 12,965 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 5,42,632, the official said.

With the addition of 1,792 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,21,694, while the tally in Bhopal rose to 99,639 after 1,584 persons tested positive, he said.

Indore reported eight casualties that took its toll to 1,184 and fatalities in Bhopal rose to 776 after six patients died of the infection, the official said.

Indore and Bhopal are now left with 12,017 and 10,829 active cases, respectively, he said, adding that the state currently has 88,614 active cases.

With 68,102 swab samples tested during the day, the total number tests conducted in the state crossed 81.26 lakh.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

