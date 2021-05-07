As per the order issued by the state transport department, the ban on the movement of buses between Madhya Pradesh and the COVID-19-affected states has been extended till May 15
In a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19, the Madhya Pradesh government on Friday extended the ban on the movement of passenger buses to and from Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan till 15 May.
