MP: Five-day old Covid-19 positive infant dies in Gwalior hospital

MP: Five-day old Covid-19 positive infant dies in Gwalior hospital1 min read . 06:53 PM IST
It can't be said that the infant died only because of Covid-19 infection. She was suffering from other ailments and infections since she was born: CMHO
GWALIOR : An official on Sunday confirmed that a five-day old girl had died from the novel coronavirus and other health related issues in the Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh.
As of Saturday evening, the Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh stood at 8,82,906 while the death toll was 10,562, as per the state health department. The positivity rate in MP rose to 13.4%.
The girl was born five days ago at the the health centre in Dabra, around 45 km from the Gwalior district headquarter, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Bindu Singhal said.
The girl was referred to Gwalior's Kamlaraja Hospital after she tested positive for coronavirus where she died, Singhal said.
“It can't be said that the infant died only because of Covid-19 infection. She was suffering from other ailments and infections since she was born," the CMHO added.
A detailed report about the girl's death is awaited.
