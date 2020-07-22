MP govt cancels public functions to mark Independence Day this year

Madhya Pradesh govt will not be organizing traditional functions to mark Independence Day this year said state home minister Narottam Mishra.

The decision comes in the wake of coronavirus pandemic that has infected nearly 12 lakh cases in India.

Instead only an official flag hoisting programme will be held in the state capital which will be attended by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other members of the Cabinet.

The parade and other programmes also stand cancelled.

This decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held here this morning.

Every year, various programmes are held to mark the Independence Day across districts in the presence of public representatives and ministers.

"However, in view of COVID-19, only a main programme will be organised at one place in Bhopal on August 15. The CM and his cabinet colleagues will attend this function," Mishra said.

The state of Madhya Pradesh has had 24,095 covid-19 cases so far with 785 of them coming in the last 24 hours. Recovery count of patients in the state stands at 16, 257, while there have are 7,082 active cases in the state. &56 people have lost their lives to the virus in the state.

With inputs from PTI

