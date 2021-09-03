MP govt issues order to implement 27% OBC reservation in recruitment

"Earlier this office through the Additional Advocate General had given the opinion on 18.08.2020 to National Health Mission, whereby it was advised under the special circumstances prevalent at that point of time due to spread of COVID-19 situation that, the appointments on the posts related to some contractual appointment in NRHM Department can be made confining the OBC reservation to the tune of 14 per cent. However, it was made clear that the merit positions for the entire 27 per cent should be maintained and the remaining 13 per cent will depend upon the final outcome of the case," read the order.

