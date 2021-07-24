Madhya Pradesh government has issued standard operating procedure for schools to reopen in the state from July 26. The guidelines include days of week students of different classes will be allowed to attend school and measures to ensure social distancing in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Schools have been allowed to resume classes for Class 11 and 12 students with 50 per cent attendance from Monday next week. Classes will be held twice a week for students of these classes while online classes will continue simultaneously, an official told PTI.

Class 11 students will come to school on Tuesdays and Fridays, while Class 12 students will be allowed to attend offline lessons on Mondays and Thursdays, the official added

Meanwhile, Classes 9 and 10 will begin from August 5, the SOP stated. Class 9 students will be allowed to attend school on Saturdays, while classes for Class 10 students will be held on Wednesdays, as per the SOP.

The guidelines forbid student gatherings like morning assemblies or swimming lessons to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. The SOP also calls for schools to undertake prevention measures like testing students and teachers for Covid-19.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains has instructed district collectors and chief medical and health officers to vaccinate teachers and non-teaching staff of schools and colleges under the ambit of Department of Higher Education and School Education between July 26 and 31.

A vaccination campaign will be held from 9 am to 5 pm on an appointed date by selecting colleges with facilities in the district headquarters and development blocks, the official said.

It will be ensured that the first and second dose of Covid-19 vaccines are administered to teachers and employees of all government and non-government colleges and schools, including those of the Tribal Welfare Department, he added.

Schools have been allowed to resume physical classes in Madhya Pradesh as the state registered a decline in coronavirus cases. The state reported 11 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the virus on Friday.





