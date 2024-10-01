Deputy Chief Minister Shukla said the Madhya Pradesh government will recruit healthcare workers to address staff shortages and improve medical services across the state.

Madhya Pradesh news: Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla announced Sunday that the state government will hire 30,000 health professionals, including 3,000 doctors, to improve healthcare services across the state.

Rajendra Shukla, who also serves as the head of the health department, said the initiative will strengthen the medical facilities in district hospitals and health centres at both community and primary levels. Speaking at a press conference in Rewa, Shukla stated that the recruitment will help address the shortage of medical staff.

"Once a sufficient number of doctors and paramedical staff are available, the arrangements in the district hospitals as well as community and primary health centres will improve," said Shukla at a press interaction in Rewa, reported The Hindu.

MP has 7 surgeons against 332 posts India's healthcare system has been short-staffed for years, with doctors often working 36-hour shifts. According to a report by the Union Health Ministry released in September, a large number of sanctioned posts of specialist doctors in rural health centres remain vacant.

According to the report, there is a nearly 70 per cent shortage of specialist doctors in rural health centres. The shortage is as high as 73 per cent in the case of surgeons. In Madhya Pradesh, only seven surgeons are serving against 332 sanctioned posts, according to the report.

MP's focus on industries In addition to announcements in healthcare, Shukla also spoke about the state's focus on industrial growth. He said the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will organise the Regional Industry Conclave in Rewa on October 23. This event is expected to bring in substantial investments, promoting industrial development not only in Rewa but in the broader Vindhya region, reported PTI.