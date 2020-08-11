Home >News >India >MP govt to release 244 prisoners on August 15: home minister

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to release 244 prisoners from various jails in the state on the Independence Day, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday.

The government releases prisoners every year by taking into account their good conduct and on other parameters on August 15, an official said.

"244 prisoners will be released from various jails," Mishra told reporters.

Meanwhile, against the backdrop of assault on two Sikhs by police personnel in Barwani district, the home minister said the state government was committed to protect the honour of all citizens.

A delegation of the Sikh community already thanked Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for taking a prompt action (by suspending two police personnel) into the matter, he said.

A video of the attack had gone viral.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal had condemned the incident.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Narottam Mishra (left) is in his fifth term as a BJP legislator and has been a minister since 2003 when Shivraj Singh Chouhan was yet to become the chief minister. Photo: Mujeeb faruqui/Hindustan Times

Who is Narottam Mishra?

3 min read . 27 Jul 2017
Migrants belonging to Madhya Pradesh on the way towards their home, during a government-imposed lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo/ Rahul Singh)

Madhya Pradesh: Night curfews eased, weekend lockdowns partially lifted

1 min read . 07 Aug 2020
Of the 1,793 prisoners, just over 1,025 had tried to escape and been recaptured and 430 had remained inside the prison

Islamic State storm Afghan jail, freeing hundreds of prisoners

1 min read . 03 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout