Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday virtually transferred ₹5,000 each into the bank accounts of 173 children, marking the formal launch of a welfare scheme that seeks to provide free education and financial assistance of ₹5,000 per month to the children orphaned during the coronavirus pandemic.

Launching the "Mukhya Mantri Covid-19 Bal Sewa Yojana" from his residence, the chief minister assured that his government will take care of those who had lost their earning members during the pandemic.

Many state governments have come up with welfare schemes for children orphaned due to the pandemic.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a number of welfare measures for children who lost their parents to COVID-19, including ensuring a corpus of ₹10 lakh when they turn 18 and providing for their education.

The MP scheme came into effect from May 21, an official said on Sunday, adding that it will cover children who had lost the family breadwinner from March 1 to June 30.

Announcing the scheme on May 3, the CM had said the state government will provide education free to the children who have lost their parents.

"They will be provided free ration even if they are not eligible for it," the CM had said and added that the Covid-19 pandemic has severely hit many families. "Children have lost their parents, while aged people are left alone as those taking care of them die due to the viral infection. Our government will stand by such children and families and provide ₹5,000 pension per month to them," Chouhan had said.

