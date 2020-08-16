MADHYA PRADESH : Madhya Pradesh reported its highest single-day spike of 1,022 coronavirus cases on Sunday, pushing the state's overall count to 45,455, state health officials said.

The death toll rose to 1,105 as 11 patients succumbed to the infection, the officials said.

Bhopal, Jabalpur, Dhar, Rajgarh, Bhind, Raisen, Sehore, Hoshangabad, Betul, Balaghat and Agar Malwa reported one death each, they said.

Of the new cases, the highest number of 214 were reported in Indore, followed by 126 in Jabalpur, 123 in Bhopal and 65 in Gwalior.

A total of 685 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery during the day.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, climbed to 9,804 of which 342 people died.

Bhopal has so far recorded 8,370 COVID-19 patients, including 239 who died.

The case count in Gwalior and Jabalpur went up to 3,389 and 2,393 respectively, the officials said.

At 3,184, Indore now has the highest number of active cases in the state, while Bhopal has 1,378.

No new coronavirus case was reported from four districts since Saturday evening, although all 52 districts of Madhya Pradesh have active cases.

There are 3,576 active containment zones in the state at present.

So far in August, Madhya Pradesh has reported 13,649 new cases and 238 deaths. On July 31, the case count was 31,806 and death toll was 867.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 45,455, new cases 1,022, death toll 1,105, recovered 34,038, active cases 10, 312, total number of people tested people 10,35,343.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

