'MP is just a tag, cannot stop me to represent Wayanad': Rahul Gandhi1 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 07:36 PM IST
- Rahul Gandhi's comment came days after his disqualification from Lok Sabha as a court in Surat convicted him in a defamation case on the ‘Modi surname’ remark
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that nobody can stop him from representing his erstwhile Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad and that being an MP is just a tag or position. His comment came days after disqualification from Lok Sabha as a court in Surat convicted him in a defamation case on the ‘Modi surname’ remark.
