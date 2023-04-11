Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that nobody can stop him from representing his erstwhile Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad and that being an MP is just a tag or position. His comment came days after disqualification from Lok Sabha as a court in Surat convicted him in a defamation case on the ‘Modi surname’ remark.

The conviction was however paused as the court provided the leader time to file an appeal against the order. A Gujarat court will hear his appeal on 13 April.

“MP is just a tag or position and BJP can take my tag, position, and house, or they could put me in jail, but they cannot stop me from representing the people of Wayanad," Rahul Gandhi said addressing a crowd of Congress supporters.

#WATCH | Kerala: MP is just a tag or position and BJP can take my tag, position, and house, or they could put me in jail, but they cannot stop me from representing the people of Wayanad: Congress leader and former Wayanad MP, Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/ZsbPLP6pWL — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2023

Rahul Gandhi's address drew a huge cheer from the crowd which seem to be supporting the views of the leader.

The Congress leader fought the Lok Sabha election from Wayanad in Kerala as an additional seat, during the 2019 general elections as some senior leaders of the party was not very sure about his traditional seat of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi contested from both seats and fears of senior leaders came true as he lost the Amethi seat to BJP leader Smriti Irani.

After his disqualification from Parliament, the Wayanad seat fell vacant and the election commission will soon start preparations for the by-polls at the Lok Sabha constituency.

Congress leader however is certain the Parliament membership of Rahul Gandhi will be reinstated as the punishment order by the Surat court is “too harsh". The party is vowing to fight the case with full strength and all other Opposition parties have also displayed rare unity on the issue.