MP, Kerala declare Bird Flu outbreak, HP, Raj too suspect avian influenza

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, India has reported the emergence of bird flu since last week.

The presence of the virus is confirmed in the dead birds in Madhya Pradesh and Kerala while Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan too have a strong suspicion of avian influenza in dead birds.

Madhya Pradesh

Nearly 400 crows have died due to viral infection so far in 7-8 districts of Madhya Pradesh. "The virus is not found in poultry, it is airborne and there is no vaccine for it. We believe it came from Rajasthan," Dr RK Rokde, Director of Animal Husbandry Department.

The state's Rapid Response Team is setting up a control room in Indore, where avian influenza (bird flu) has been detected in the samples of dead crows.

The Animal Husbandry Department has issued an alert and directed officials to monitor the situation arising out of the mass death of crows in several districts.

Their samples were sent to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal for analysis.

Kerala

Kottayam district authorities said bird flu has been reported from a duck farm in Neendoor. Around 1,500 ducks have died in the farm.

Similarly, bird flu outbreak has been reported from some farms in Kuttanad region of Alappuzha district, sources said. Tests conducted at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal have confirmed the bird flu outbreak, officials said.

State Animal Husbandry Minister K Raju said in Thiruvananthapuram that the government will compensate farmers whose domestic birds will be culled. Officials said some 40,000 birds will have to be culled to check the spread of the H5N8 virus.

Rajasthan

According to the Animal Husbandry department, over 425 deaths of crows, herons and other birds have been reported in the state so far.

In Jhalawar, carcass samples sent to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) have confirmed bird flu recently, whereas the death report of birds in other districts is yet to come, they said.

"Deaths of over 425 birds, mostly crows, have been reported in parts of the state so far. Bird flu has been confirmed only in Jhalawar. Report of other deaths is yet to come," the department said.

An expert, however, said birds are apparently dying due to cold.

Microbiologist and former professor at Rajasthan University of Veterinary Sciences, Dr A K Kataria said that evaluation of death pattern is important in epidemiology and it suggests that deaths have occurred due to "cold shock".

Himachal Pradesh

Migratory birds found dead at Pong Dam Lake in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district have tested positive for bird flu, according to officials, the fourth state to report cases of the dreaded avian influenza in recent days.

Around 1,800 migratory birds, most of them bar-headed geese, have been found dead in the lake sanctuary so far.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Archana Sharma said that the laboratory at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly detected avian influenza in the samples of dead birds, while citing the information conveyed by the Centre.

At the same time, she said that her department was awaiting confirmation by the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, as it was the nodal body for testing this disease.

