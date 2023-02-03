MP minister praises Uma Bharti's campaign of tying cows in front of liquor shop
Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti's campaign of tying cows in front of liquor shops to shun alcohol , received support from MP Home Minister, Narottam Mishra as he called her campaign to be a “good thing" on Friday.
