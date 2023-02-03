Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti's campaign of tying cows in front of liquor shops to shun alcohol , received support from MP Home Minister, Narottam Mishra as he called her campaign to be a “good thing" on Friday.

It is worth noting that Uma Bharti is spearheading a campaign against liquor consumption in Madhya Pradesh. Under the campaign, she tied stray cows in front of a liquor shop in Orchha town of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. Uma Bharti even called upon people to drink cow milk and leave alcohol.

While running the campaign, she made it clear that the government shold not cash in on the habit of drinking. When asked about Uma Bharti's campaign on quitting alcohol, Narottam Mishra replied, “It is a good thing."

Uma Bharti is known for opposing alcohol consumption and sale in Madhya Pradesh. Last year in June, she had thrown cow dung on the same liquor shop where she protested by tying the cow in front of it. Moreover, she also threw a stone at a liquor vend in Bhopal last year in March.

Earlier, the politician was asking for a complete liquor ban in the state, but now she is demanding the regularisation of alcohol in the state. It is worth noting that Madhya Pradesh will witness Assembly polls by the end of 2023.

Commenting on Congress MLA Sanjay Yadav's support to Uma Bharti's campaign, Narottam Mishra said the opposition party was latching on other's effort as it is devoid of issues to combat the BJP. Congress MLA Sanjay Yadav had said that he will join Uma Bharti in her fight against liquor sale. He said that there has been rampant sale of illegal liquor in villages under “government protection".

While addressing the public at a Republic Day function, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the state will come up with a new excise policy that would discourage drinking. In addition to supporting Uma Bharti, Narottam Mishra also refuted reports of an activist of the banned Popular Front of India being arrested in Sheopur.

He claimed the government's move to rename Islam Nagar in Bhopall as Jagdishpur was a reflection of the people's demand. It is worth noting that till Covid pandemic, Madhya Pradesh was among the top revenue generator from tax on liquor.

